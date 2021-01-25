New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Drop by Half

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 infections dropped dramatically last week among those who reside in Natomas zip codes, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Jan.19 and Jan. 25, 2021, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 207 — down 55.8% from 469 cases during the previous reporting period.

That’s the lowest weekly new case count since Nov. 23, 2020, prior to Thanksgiving.

According to the data, there were 74 new cases in zip code 95833 last week, down 54% from the week prior. In zip code 95835, 69 new cases were reported, a 55% decrease, and zip code 95834 logged 64 new cases, a 58% drop.*

Officials with the California Department of Public Health today ended the Regional Stay at Home Order, lifting the order for all regions statewide, including the three regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and Southern California.

According to a press release issued by the state, four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order. The Sacramento Region — which currently as an available ICU capacity of 9.9% — exited the order on Jan. 12. Northern California region never entered the order.

Sacramento County remains under the state’s purple, or widespread tier, as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy which indicates which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. Tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.