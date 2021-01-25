Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Jan. 25, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Bridgeford Drive, between Edmonton Drive and Wiese Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement maintenance)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Erin Drive, at Brewerton Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Glen Arven Way, between Brewerton Drive and Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Kelso Circle, East of Rockhampton Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Rio Loma Way, between Rio Norte and Vetch Ways (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Smilax Way, between Millet Way and Cespitose Court (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- W El Camino Avenue, between Erin Drive and Thelma Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
