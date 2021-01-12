Natomas Short-Term & Sidewalk Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Jan. 11, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Athena Avenue at Dorine Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- Dorine Way at Greymere Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction
- Dorine Way at Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Gazania Court, South of Janero Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Greymere Way at Brunswick Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Pony Express Way, between Chuckwagon Drive and Tumbleweed Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Thelma Avenue at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Tumbleweed Way, between Pony Express Way and San Juan Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Truxel Road at I-80 (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway maintenance)
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.