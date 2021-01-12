You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term & Sidewalk Closures

January 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Jan. 11, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Athena Avenue at Dorine Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
  • Dorine Way at Greymere Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction
  • Dorine Way at Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Gazania Court, South of Janero Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Greymere Way at Brunswick Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Pony Express Way, between Chuckwagon Drive and Tumbleweed Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Thelma Avenue at Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Tumbleweed Way, between Pony Express Way and San Juan Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Truxel Road at I-80 (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway maintenance)

