Natomas Data Shows Spike in COVID-19 Cases

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 infections among those who reside in Natomas zip spiked last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Jan.11 and Jan. 19, 2021, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas numbered 469 — up 46% from 321 cases during the previous reporting period. New data was reported today due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

According to the data, there were 161 new cases in zip code 95833 last week. In zip code 95834, 153 new cases were reported and zip code 95835 logged 155 new cases.*

According to a briefing held today by state health officials, the statewide 14-day positivity rate has dropped slightly.

The Sacramento regional stay-at-home order was lifted last week on Jan. 12 because the area’s four-week projected ICU capacity reportedly met the criteria to exit the order.

Today, the current available ICU capacity is 8.9%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Sacramento County is currently under the state’s purple, or widespread tier, as defined by the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate.

Sacramento County’s Jan. 13 health order aligns with purple tier criteria and allowed some indoor and outdoor operations to reopen under reduced capacity.

According to a spokesperson for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, there are 13 patients at the Sleep Train Arena alternate care facility in Natomas. (Unless these patients typically reside in Natomas, they are not counted toward the numbers reported for zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835.)

*Sacramento County does not report the number of cases likely recovered, hospitalizations or deaths by zip code on its epidemiology dashboards.