In Memoriam: Lou Tibben

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Lou Tibben, 78, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle departed suddenly on Dec. 24, 2020.

Lou was a proud American who served his country as a Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1965, and throughout his life as a Veteran’s Advocate and friend to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He volunteered three days a week at the Sacramento Veterans Hospital until his passing.

Lou was also a gifted professional photographer. He enjoyed a career in commercial advertising wherein he traveled the world at length and came to understand the human spirit of man. Honing his photographic talents, Lou emerged as an innovative medical photographer, whose nature of work required a respect for and to people. Lou’s penchant for romance led him to continue his photography pursuits documenting hundreds of matrimonial occasions.

During Lou’s tenure at New York’s Brookdale Hospital, he met a beautiful R.N. who became his “Lady” and wife of 44 years, Randye.

In 1979 Lou and Randye relocated to California, expanding their family, and bringing into this world what Lou considered to be his greatest success, his children.

Lou was an avid fisherman, cooking enthusiast and a passionate host, but his favorite pastime was that of husband and Supporter-in-Chief.

Whether it be sharing an intimate dinner with Randye, attending sporting and extracurricular activities for his children and grandchildren, or sharing a road trip to Disneyland or an A’s ball game, Lou championed those he loved. Lou was a gentle and lovingly supportive man who cherished his family and friends most. Lou’s magnanimously jovial humor and wit attracted friends in all ventures of his life, which he held with great amity.

Lou is survived by his wife Randye, his children and their spouses: Melissa and Max Bustamante, Jason and Marisol Tibben, Billy and Kaleena Tibben, Julie and Patrick Olshefski, his grandchildren Diego, Alex, Lexi, Ally, Weston, Wyatt, Walker, Faith, Leah, Jayce, Sierra, his sister Sara Rosenberg of Keypoint, NJ, and his nieces and nephews whom all adored him.

Lou is preceded in death by his brothers, Benny and Abie, to whom Lou was devoted. A private family service will take place in January with a commemoration in future months of Lou’s life.