California Express Pizza Expanding to Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Roseville-based California Express Pizza continues to expand with a new location in Natomas.

The eatery known for its fusion pizzas and Halal options has plans to open its third location in the Arena Marketplace shopping center on Truxel Road.

The California Express Pizza menu includes unique combinations such as Chicken Tikka and Gyro Lovers pizzas. The eatery also serves calzone, pasta, salads and more.

According to public records, plans were filed with the city of Sacramento to convert the former floral shop into a pizzeria in July 2020.

Work currently under way at the site includes adding kitchen equipment, a grease trap, plumbing and electrical for kitchen equipment, an air curtain and new lighting.

The California Express Pizza flagship restaurant is located in the T.J. Maxx Plaza on Douglas Boulevard in Roseville

The local chain’s second eatery opened during the pandemic last year in the Laguna Village strip mall in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The new California Express Pizza restaurant will be located at 4261 Truxel Road, in Suite A6.