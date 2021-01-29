Arrest Made in Deadly Natomas Apartment Fire

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly Natomas apartment fire.

Sacramento Police on Thursday confirmed that Harold Fowler, 31, was arrested last week on suspicion of starting a fire at a Natomas apartment complex earlier this month which left one woman dead.

Public records show that Fowler was arraigned Monday, Jan. 25 on charges of felony murder and felony arson of an inhabited structure.

Fowler is being held in the Sacramento County Jail and is not eligible for bail. Fowler is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court again on March 1.

Records also show Fowler was arrested in September and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

On Jan. 6 Sacramento Fire crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Summer Park Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found at least two apartment units — one upstairs and one downstairs — in flames. A second alarm was requested as firefighters attacked the blaze and extinguished the fire.

Police officers responded to assist fire with traffic. While at the scene, fire crews advised officers that a dead body was found inside one of the apartments.

Police detectives and arson investigators worked together to determine the victim’s cause of death.

According to police, detectives concluded that the victim found inside of the residence, an adult female, was the victim of a homicide.

As a result of their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Fowler.

“At this time the motive remains under investigation, but detectives do believe that Fowler was known to the victim,” read a statement issued by Sacramento Police.

The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim as Kimberly Tolley, 54, of Sacramento.