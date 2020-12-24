You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Just saw a Chevron gas station sign pop up on the corner of Arena and East Commerce. Do you know what else is going to go there, considering that the street with expansion goes almost a mile down East Commerce? They even broke up some of the island to make an extra entry and exit.” —Earl Duque

Natomas residents can expect to see a lot of activity on that quadrant located south of Arena Boulevard and west of East Commerce Way.

The six-pump Chevron gas station planned for 3199 Arena Boulevard will feature 12 fueling positions, a convenience store, car wash and restaurant. The project also includes an outdoor seating for the restaurant and a dog wash. The gas station and convenience store plan to operate 24 hours a day, seven days while the car wash is expected to be open between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

The development of this area will include a driveway from Arena Boulevard and a driveway at East Commerce immediately south of the Chevron station. There will also be a private drive constructed internally from Arena Boulevard south to Amelia Earhart Avenue.

An application for a 3,023-square-foot, drive-thru Wendy’s restaurant at 2630 Arena Boulevard was submitted in September 2020. The eatery would share access with the gas station and a future commercial building to the east.

Further south, there are plans for a multi-family apartment complex at 3701 East Commerce Way. That project consists of 472 luxury units housed in four separate buildings and an attached clubhouse.