Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Dec. 2, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Aquino Drive, between Candido Drive and Azevedo Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Clayton Way at N Bend Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Creekside area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- Dorine Way at Greymere Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Fong Ranch Road at Bridgefield Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Glen Arven Way, between Brewerton Drive and Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Northglen Street at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northview Street at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Parque Way Circle, between Lenga and Mas Amilos Ways (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Thelma Avenue, between Hawk Avenue and Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
