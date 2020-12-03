You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Dec. 2, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Aquino Drive, between Candido Drive and Azevedo Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Clayton Way at N Bend Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Creekside area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
  • Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
  • Dorine Way at Greymere Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Fong Ranch Road at Bridgefield Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Glen Arven Way, between Brewerton Drive and Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Northglen Street at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northglen Street at W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northview Street at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Parque Way Circle, between Lenga and Mas Amilos Ways (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Thelma Avenue, between Hawk Avenue and Azusa Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)

