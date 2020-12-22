Natomas Short-Term & Sidewalk Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Dec. 22, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Glen Arven Way, between Brewerton Drive and Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Juneberry Drive at Red Adler Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Kelso Circle, East of Rockhampton Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Matadero Court, between Azevedo Drive and Delgado Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Northglenn Street at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Truxel Road at Gateway Park Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Northview Street at Northfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
