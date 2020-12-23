Fry’s Closure in Natomas Appears Permanent

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

All signs point to the permanent closure of the Fry’s Electronics store in Natomas.

The lack of signs, that is.

The electronics chain’s only location in Sacramento remains listed as “temporarily closed” on the company website (and Google), however signage from the landmark building on Northgate Boulevard was recently removed.

The store had continued to operate early in the pandemic with in-store pickup until it was vandalized and looted during the early hours of June 1, 2020.

In July, a Fry’s employee told The Natomas Buzz the closure was not permanent, but the recent sign removal suggests otherwise. Store employees had been reassigned to other locations, they said.

The property at 4100 Northgate Boulevard consists of two large parcels which have been owned by Fry’s since March 1997, according to Sacramento County Assessor records.

Valued at nearly $15 million, according to Sacramento County tax records, the property is not currently listed for sale on either MetroList or LoopNet, a commercial property website.

Two adjacent, smaller parcels which had been owned by Fry’s, are now owned by Texas-based TA Northgate LLC, according to county records. Construction of a new Dutch Bros. and 7-Eleven is currently under way on that land.

As of this writing, multiple messages left for the spokesperson at Fry’s corporate headquarters in San Jose, Calif. were not returned.

No projects for the 4100 Northgate Boulevard property have been submitted to the Sacramento Planning Dept., according to the city’s online Development Tracker.