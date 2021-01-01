Extension Likely for Regional Stay-at-Home Order

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A stay-at-home order for the greater Sacramento region remains in effect and will likely be extended.

California officials are expected to update ICU availability projections on Saturday, Jan. 2 based on Jan. 1 data, according to a news release issued today by the state.

The Sacramento region’s three-week, stay-at-home order took effect on Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m. and is due to be lifted after Jan. 1, 2021.

However, the news release issued today by state health officials indicates the regional order will likely be extended to help ensure ICU capacity.

“While the Greater Sacramento region’s daily current ICU capacity numbers have been relatively consistent at approximately 14%, early projections over the next four weeks show ICU capacity is likely to drop,” reads the state press release. “Therefore, the order will likely be extended for that region.”

ICU capacity projections are based on four factors: current estimated regional ICU capacity available, measure of current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of ICU cases being admitted. Decreasing community transmission and increasing the health system capacity can help a region’s projected ICU capacity so they can exit the order.

Sacramento County Public Health released a statement that independent of the state’s health order, Sacramento County’s current public health order remains in effect until it is rescinded or amended by the Sacramento County Health Officer. That order also became effective on Dec. 10.

Current Available ICU Capacity by Region

• Bay Area: 8.5%

• Greater Sacramento: 14.4%

• Northern California: 34.1%

• San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

• Southern California: 0.0%