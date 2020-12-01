Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting at Arden Fair Mall

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A suspect in a deadly shooting on Black Friday at Arden Fair Mall has been arrested.

According to the Sacramento Police Dept. Damario Beck, 18, has been identified as the shooter. Beck was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Beck has been charged with two counts of felony murder and is not eligible for bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation between two groups of people that were known to each other from prior interactions,” police Capt. Steve Oliveira wrote in an e-mail.

Oliveira added that police detectives are still investigating the incident and believe there are additional witnesses and involved parties.

“Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department,” Oliveira wrote.

Sacramento Police Dept. patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired at Arden Fair Mall at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. Upon their arrival, police officers found two victims who had been shot. Both died from the injuries sustained during the shooting, police said.

“The department is grateful for the assistance of Arden Fair Mall and the hard work of our detectives; because of their cooperation, we were able to make an arrest in this incident within 72 hours,” Oliveira said. “More details will be released as the investigation allows.”

The Sacramento Police Dept. asks that any witnesses with information regarding this incident contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.