24% Increase in Natomas COVID-19 Cases

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, new infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes totaled 549, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

That’s up just over 24% from the previous one-week reporting period and now the highest number of new cases during a single week since the county started reporting data by zip code.

In zip code 95833 there were 219 new cases reported, according to the data. In zip code 95835, there were 169 new cases and in 95834, 161 new cases were logged. (see graph)

Zip codes may not be determined for all confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time of mapping and data is subject to change as more information is obtained during case investigations. Sacramento County does not report the number of hospitalizations or deaths by zip code.

Sacramento County remains in the most restrictive purple tier on the state watch list which limits indoor activities and effective Dec. 10 was placed on a state-mandated Regional Stay Home Order due to low availability of ICU beds.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 13 patients being treated at the Sleep Train Arena alternate care facility, according to a spokesperson for the state. The facility is being used for COVID-19 positive patients with low acuity.