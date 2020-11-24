You are here: Home / fire / Vehicle Bursts into Flames on Natomas Street

Vehicle Bursts into Flames on Natomas Street

Image of vehicle engulfed in flames.

Courtesy Photo

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A car on San Ignacio Way in Natomas burst into flames Monday night.

Sacramento Fire Dept. received a report of a vehicle fire on the 1100 block of San Ignacio Way at about 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Firefighters from Station No. 15 responded and were on scene for about 45 minutes, putting out the flames.

One witness reported hearing small “explosions” and the sounds of popping glass during the fire. It appeared that the vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the street, they said.

No injuries or damage to other property were reported.

Image of vehicle engulfed in flames. Silhouettes of firefighters visible.

Courtesy Photo

 

