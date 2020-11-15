Seen in Natomas: Banners at Area Schools

by

BY MICHELLE BASSO REYNOLDS, NORTH NATOMAS JIBE

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Dozens of colorful banners now adorn the fences of five north Natomas schools thanks to the artist talents of area students.

To kick off the school year, North Natomas Jibe put out a call for students to submit art which could be reproduced and displayed at their school campuses.

The goal: to inspire families to get out and walk or ride their bikes while schools are not meeting in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.

North Natomas Jibe selected student artwork to showcase that would be visible from a distance and inspire families to get outdoors, to walk or to bike.

Thirty submissions were chosen and created into banners that were installed on fences at H. Allen Hight Elementary, Natomas Park Elementary, Paso Verde School and Witter Ranch Elementary schools as well as Star Academy.

North Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit organization funded through rider fares, community facilities district fees and grants which creates programs to support and encourage North Natomas resident to walk, bike, and use public transportation.