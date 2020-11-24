New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Not Going Down

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

For the second week in a row, there were more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Natomas, according to data released this afternoon by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, the number of new infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 totaled 202, according to the data.

Last week, 72 new cases were reported in zip code 95835. In zip code 95833, 66 new cases were reported and in 95834, 64 new cases were logged. (see graph)

Sacramento County health officials also reported 1,321 new COVID-19 cases countywide over the weekend. The county remains in the most restrictive purple tier on the state watch list.

On Friday, Sacramento County updated its public health order to align with the state’s new, limited stay-at-home order. The order sets a curfew for non-essential activities from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and went into effect on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The state also issued updated guidance requiring California resident wear face coverings when they are outside of the home, unless one of the exemptions applies. Those exemptions include:

Driving in a vehicle or working in a room alone

When actively eating or drinking, provided that six feet of distance can be maintained

Outdoors when at least six feet of distance can be maintained at all times

Medical exemptions

Sacramento County Public Health has reopened its waiver application for elementary schools to apply for in-person learning while the county remains in the purple tier.

Read Sacramento County’s updated Public Health Order here.