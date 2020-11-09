Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning Nov. 9, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Creekside area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Del Paso Boulevard, between Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive (road closure for floodgate repairs)
- Dorine Way at Greymere Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Glen Arven Way, between Brewerton Drive and Athena Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Golden Elm Street, between Acacia Ridge Street and Island Oak Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Mendel Way at Fairweather Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Northglen Street at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Truxel Road, between Natomas Crossing Drive and Arena Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)Village Seven area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- W Elkhorn Boulevard at Sageview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
