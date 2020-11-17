Natomas Sees Highest Number of New COVID-19 Cases

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas last week reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early April, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, the number of new infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 totaled 205, according to the data.

That’s a 58.9% increase from the previous one-week reporting period and a 253.4% jump from just a month ago, the data shows.

Last week, 75 new cases were reported in zip code 95834. In zip code 95835, 68 new cases were reported and in 95833, 62 new cases were logged. (see graph)

“We are experiencing a high number of cases throughout the county,” county spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno said. “It appears this is following suit with what is happening in the state as a whole.”

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in California has doubled in the past week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his weekly COVID-19 update on Monday.

While California’s positivity rate remains better than the national average, Gov. Newsom said, the rate of increase in new cases is “alarming.”

“This is simply the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” he added.

The governor said masks are mandated everywhere now, including outdoors if you come within 6 feet of anyone, and indicated that he is weighing a statewide curfew on business hours.

Sacramento County health officials reported 1,162 new COVID-19 cases countywide over the weekend, keeping the county in the most restrictive purple tier on the state watch list.

“Information from contact tracing indicates a majority of the cases are a result of private gatherings,” said Bongiorno. “We continue to remind the public to avoid gathering with non-household members and to adhere to social distancing/face coverings when in the presence of non-household members.”

Sacramento County Supervisors were set to approve an enforcement ordinance today, Nov. 17 which would fine businesses that violate the county public health order restricting indoor operations. But Sacramento County Health Services director Dr. Peter Beilenson requested supervisors delay the ordinance until their Dec. 8 “due to the need to vet the ordinance further.”

Gov. Newsom on Monday said the rapid rise in cases statewide triggered emergency action, halting the state’s reopening plans and shifting a majority of counties to the purple tier.

“We are seeing community spread broadly throughout the state,” said Gov. Newsom.

The governor added that the state has been “preparing for this moment” and pointed to 11 surge facilities throughout the state — including the arena located in Natomas — which have a capacity of nearly 2,000 beds.

“Sleep Train Arena remains in a warm state and is available to use if and when needed,” confirmed Bryan May, spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The California Interscholastic Federation on Monday issued a statement that education-based sports continue to be postponed until the state issues new guidance for youth sports.

Plans for the Natomas Unified School District to reopen for in-person learning in mid December were delayed when Sacramento County moved from the red to purple tier last week. The Twin Rivers Unified School District continues to plan to reopen schools in January 2021.