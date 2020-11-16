Galdy’s Bakery Serves Up Fresh Mexican Pastries

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

It’s not easy opening your own business, let alone during a pandemic.

But that’s just what longtime Natomas residents Luis Rojas and Aire Hernandez have done.

The husband-and-wife team opened the 1,700 square foot Galdy’s Bakery on July 18.

The bakery sells tasty pastries, bread and cakes as well as fresh-baked Mexican pastries — from elotes rellenos de piña y fresa to cuernitos — that will get your mouth watering.

Galdy’s Bakery is located at 2850 Northgate Boulevard, Suite 2, in Sacramento and is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.



