Free Masks Available for Natomas-area Residents

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas-area residents can now receive a free package of 120 disposable masks thanks to a partnership between the city of Sacramento and Ford Motor Co. Fund.

The masks were donated by the Ford Fund and are being distributed at the South Natomas Community Center 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular business days. Masks are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The center has at least 80,000 masks to distribute.

When picking up masks, individuals are asked to park upon arrival to the South Natomas Community Center and call the telephone number posted outside. A city worker, wearing a mask and gloves, will place the sealed package for 120 masks on the table outside of the center for touchless delivery.

Distribution kicked off today, Nov. 20 as part of the Ford Fund’s “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Day.”

“The data proves that recent state and county spikes are happening in underserved communities,” city Councilmember Eric Guerra said. “Now more than ever we need to ensure that families in need are able to protect themselves.”

Masks were also distributed to Natomas-based community groups such as Mutual Housing and the Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center to help get the masks to the people who need them most.

“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this generous donation from the Ford Motor Company Fund,” city Councilmember Jay Schenirer said. “This donation will ensure that those most in need – including our community-based organizations working hard to provide essential services, supplies, and food to our residents – continue to do so safely this holiday season.”

Free masks also are available at the Coloma Community Center, Belle Cooledge Community Center and select Ford-area dealerships.

The Ford Motor Co. Fund is the charitable arm of the Ford Motor Co. The Ford Fund previously gave $100,000 to Donate4Sacramento, a relief effort that raised more than $1.4 million to help local families and businesses during the pandemic.

The South Natomas Community Center is located at 2921 Truxel Road in Sacramento.