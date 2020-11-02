Firefighters Find One Dead at Scene of Garage Fire

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Firefighters found one man dead when responding to a fire at the Village at Heritage Park senior living community on Sunday in Natomas.

At about 2:52 p.m. on Nov. 1, fire fighters responded to a call of a commercial fire on the 2000 block of Rose Arbor Drive.

Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered evidence of a fire extinguished by an activated sprinkler head in a garage of one of the bungalows.

A man was found dead in the garage and Sacramento Police and the Sacramento County Coroner called to the scene.

The incident is under investigation, according to the Sacramento Fire Dept.