Firefighters Find One Dead at Scene of Garage Fire

Image of firetruck partially blocking garage.

Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel responded to call of a commercial fire at a senior living community in Natomas on Sunday. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Firefighters found one man dead when responding to a fire at the Village at Heritage Park senior living community on Sunday in Natomas.

At about 2:52 p.m. on Nov. 1, fire fighters responded to a call of a commercial fire on the 2000 block of Rose Arbor Drive.

Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered evidence of a fire extinguished by an activated sprinkler head in a garage of one of the bungalows.

A man was found dead in the garage and Sacramento Police and the Sacramento County Coroner called to the scene.

The incident is under investigation, according to the Sacramento Fire Dept.

Image of fire truck in front of home.

Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel responded to call of a commercial fire at a senior living community in Natomas on Sunday. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

