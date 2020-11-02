Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Set for Sleep Train Arena

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One of the largest drive-thru flu vaccinations clinics in Sacramento County this season will be held Saturday at Sleep Train Arena in Natomas.

Free flu vaccinations will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to a press release issued by Sacramento County Public Health and Sacramento Kings.

“This will be an easy location and quick way to get a free flu vaccination,” Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson said. “We are working on bringing 1,000 doses to the event and are urging everyone to prioritize getting the flu vaccination this season.”

The Natomas drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is open to all who live in Sacramento County, who are over six months of age and who do not have a medical contraindication to receive the flu vaccine.

“The more people in our community who are vaccinated for the flu, the fewer who will be hospitalized or sadly die from this preventable illness,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “This year, it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccination to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources with COVID-19 continuing to spread in our community.”

The flu vaccinations at this event will be administered by public health nurses, strike team nurses and nurses from the Sacramento Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.

“We thank the California National Guard who will be serving to provide on-site flu vaccination registration, screening participants and handling logistics and traffic operations,” said Sacramento County Health Program Coordinator Hannah Aalborg.

According to Sacramento County Public Health guidance, when someone is vaccinated for the flu, they protect those in the community who are immunocompromised and cannot have the vaccination. Sacramento County Public Health officials advise those those who are at higher risk for severe complications of the flu to get vaccinated, including children younger than age five, seniors 65 years old or older, women who are pregnant and those who have underlying

“Sacramento County Public Health has worked hard this season on our flu clinics with our community partners,” said Sacramento County Public Health Nurse and Immunization Program Manager Rachel Allen. “We have already vaccinated more than 2,500 of our community members through our flu clinics and we have at least five more planned.”

The arena’s east entrance, located off of East Commerce Way in Natomas, will serve as the main entrance to the drive-thru clinic. Vaccinations will be dispensed near Toll Plaza 8 and afterward, individuals will exit onto Truxel Road. (see map below)

The arena site has been provided at no cost to Sacramento County for the drive-thru vaccination clinic, according to the press release.

“We are proud to partner with Sacramento County Public Health to provide a socially distanced space for area residents to safely get their flu vaccinations for free,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The health of the community is one of our highest priorities during this unprecedented time.”

Sacramento County will be hosting additional free flu vaccination events, including one at the Mexican Consulate in Natomas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. View the Sacramento County 2020 flu vaccination clinic schedule.