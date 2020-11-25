Both Library Branches in Natomas Now Open

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Both Sacramento Public Library branches located in Natomas have reopened to the public.

A total of 20 library locations have opened with limited occupancy, including the South Natomas branch, which opened on Nov. 5 and the North Natomas branch which reopened on Nov. 19.

Library goers may visit the library for browsing and computer use for up to one hour. Both Natomas branch locations operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Sacramento Public Library branches closed on March 17 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In June, curbside pickup and returns of library materials became available at the South Natomas Library and North Natomas Library.

In October, computer appointments were made available Thursdays through Saturday at the South Natomas Library, in addition to curbside pickup and returns.

Curbside pickup and returns continue to available at both the South Natomas Library and North Natomas Library

Library officials said safety measures have been implemented to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19. This includes requiring all staff and patrons two years or older to wear a face covering, reduced occupancy and seating to allow for proper social distancing, providing hand sanitizing stations prior to entry, and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Patrons at both Natomas library branches may browse books, use self-checkout to take materials home, as well as use the computers and printers.

Currently, libraries are not accepting book donation, but materials to the Friends of Sacramento Public Library can be made by appointment only at the Book Den.

Library patrons call (916) 264-2920 or (800) 209-4627 to make computer appointments.