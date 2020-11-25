You are here: Home / for the kids / Annual Natomas Tree Lighting Event Set for Dec. 4

Annual Natomas Tree Lighting Event Set for Dec. 4

November 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Image of unadorned 30 foot evergreen tree.

The Natomas community tree arrived today, Nov. 25 to the South Natomas Community Center. It will be decorated over the weekend and lighted during the ceremony set for Dec. 4. / NatomasBuzz.com Photo

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The 17th annual Natomas holiday tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 4.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-thru format with speeches by Vice Mayor Jeff Harris, Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby and Councilmember Steve Hansen broadcast live via social media.

The event is set for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Natomas Community Center, which is located at 2921 Truxel Road.

Santa Claus and his helpers will be at the event to greet people during the drive-thru only event; no walkups allowed. There will be music, holidays and goodies and giveaways on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The holiday tree lighting event is hosted each year by the Natomas Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by community leaders, area businesses and organizations.

Post Views: 57
Filed Under: for the kids, natomas chamber Tagged With: , ,
← Previous Post
Next Post →

Speak Your Mind