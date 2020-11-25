Annual Natomas Tree Lighting Event Set for Dec. 4

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The 17th annual Natomas holiday tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 4.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be a drive-thru format with speeches by Vice Mayor Jeff Harris, Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby and Councilmember Steve Hansen broadcast live via social media.

The event is set for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Natomas Community Center, which is located at 2921 Truxel Road.

Santa Claus and his helpers will be at the event to greet people during the drive-thru only event; no walkups allowed. There will be music, holidays and goodies and giveaways on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The holiday tree lighting event is hosted each year by the Natomas Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by community leaders, area businesses and organizations.