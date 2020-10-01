You are here: Home / american lakes / You Asked, We Got the Answer

You Asked, We Got the Answer

October 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Image of steel beam frame of a building.

Construction site where youth soccer fields were previously located. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
Updated 5:45 p.m.

“Do you guys know what’s being built in Northgate Park? Where the soccer fields used to be?” —Sheyla S.

The construction visible from Brewerton Drive is part of a Natomas Unified School District project to convert American Lakes School to a K-8 campus.

Highlights of the project include a middle school quad area featuring a five classroom building. That building will include four standard classrooms, a science classroom, science storage lockers, a shared “hub” area, two intervention/speech rooms and student restrooms.

The towering steel frame which can be seen from Brewerton Drive will be a new state-of-the-art gymnasium. The gym will include two flex learning classrooms, basketball and volleyball courts, movable bleachers, public restrooms, student restrooms, lockers and a changing area as well as an athletic office.

There is also slated to be a new 400-meter athletic track. The school’s soccer field will now be located inside the track and upgraded to be a level, smooth playing field.

Image of construction site with Natomas Unified School District banner on fence in the foreground.

Post Views: 1,340
Filed Under: american lakes, natomas unified school district, you asked Tagged With:
← Previous Post
Next Post →

Speak Your Mind