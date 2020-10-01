You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Updated 5:45 p.m.

“Do you guys know what’s being built in Northgate Park? Where the soccer fields used to be?” —Sheyla S.

The construction visible from Brewerton Drive is part of a Natomas Unified School District project to convert American Lakes School to a K-8 campus.

Highlights of the project include a middle school quad area featuring a five classroom building. That building will include four standard classrooms, a science classroom, science storage lockers, a shared “hub” area, two intervention/speech rooms and student restrooms.

The towering steel frame which can be seen from Brewerton Drive will be a new state-of-the-art gymnasium. The gym will include two flex learning classrooms, basketball and volleyball courts, movable bleachers, public restrooms, student restrooms, lockers and a changing area as well as an athletic office.

There is also slated to be a new 400-meter athletic track. The school’s soccer field will now be located inside the track and upgraded to be a level, smooth playing field.