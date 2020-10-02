Seen in Natomas: Turn Sacramento County Orange

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Local health officials have set their sights on turning Sacramento County orange by Halloween.

Sacramento County on Thursday launched a new public awareness campaign following news earlier in the week that the county had moved into the red tier of the state watch system used to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign includes the launch of a new website www.TurnSacramentoOrange.com which has information on how businesses, hospitals, schools, restaurants, gyms, hair and nail salons, grocery stores and more can help Sacramento County move into the next tier.

In an effort to promote the Turn Sacramento Orange campaign, materials were distributed on Thursday in three locations including the Sacramento Department of Human Assistance located on East Commerce Way in Natomas.

Sacramento County officials urge area residents to:

Continue to wear a face covering when in public

Continue to observe social distancing guidelines

Maintain good hygiene

Do not gather with non-household members indoors

The website has links to video, social media posts/graphics and printable collateral.