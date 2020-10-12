Raley’s & Bel Air to Close Postal Service Counters

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Guest service counters at Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill Foods locations will close permanently effective Nov. 7.

The counters at the Raley’s store on Natomas Boulevard and the Bel Air store on Arena Boulevard both operate primarily as postal shipping stations.

Customers can buy stamps and pay to mail packages at the stores which are picked up by a U.S. Postal Service worker. There is also a mail box serviced by the U.S. Postal Service located inside the stores, near the guest service counters.

Service counters are not available at every Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill Foods location.

“Unfortunately, the usage for guest services, including postal service, has declined over the last 12 months and is no longer sustainable,” company spokesperson Chelsea Minor said in an email message confirming the closures.

According to Minor, the decision to close guest service counters is not related to the financial challenges currently faced by the U.S. Postal Service.

“As we consistently evaluate our business model, guest service usage does not support long-term investment in this service,” Minor explained. “We understand this may create an inconvenience for our shoppers and wanted to give ample notice.”

In the past, guest service counters at Raley’s and Bel Air processed utility bill payments and money order purchases.

In addition to shipping services, customers can now also cash in winning lottery tickets at the guest service counters. Once guest service is closed, sources said customers will be able to cash in lottery tickets at a designated register.

Raley’s Supermarkets is a privately held, family-owned supermarket chain based in West Sacramento which operates 126 stores under the Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, Market 5-ONE-5, Sak N’ Save banners in northern California and Nevada.

A branch of the U.S. Postal Services is located at 4401 Gateway Park Boulevard, in Suite 130, in Natomas. It is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.