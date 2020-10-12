You are here: Home / business / New Sonic Drive-In Eatery Planned for Natomas

New Sonic Drive-In Eatery Planned for Natomas

October 12, 2020
Image of map showing location of planned Sonic Drive-In restaurant.

Source: Sacramento Community Development Tracker

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Plans have been submitted for a new Sonic Drive-In eatery in Natomas.

According to public records, the new construction project is slated for a vacant lot located at 3801 Northgate Boulevard, which is adjacent to the eastbound Interstate 80 off ramp and next door to an existing McDonald’s restaurant.

As currently proposed, the project includes a new one-story Sonic Drive-In restaurant with features such as dual drive-thru lanes and two car hop stall canopies.

A Sonic Drive-In and TGI Fridays had been slated to open on the corner of Truxel Road and Gateway Park in 2006. But work on that project stalled in 2008 when Roseville-based Kobra Properties ran into money troubles. Partially constructed buildings were razed in 2011 and the site sat empty until Nation’s acquired it.

Sonic Corp., more commonly known as Sonic, is the operator of an American drive-in fast-food restaurant chain that is owned by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Currently, the closest Sonic Drive-In to Natomas is north, on East Main Street in Woodland, just off Interstate 5.

Image of unfinished building construction as seen through a chain link fence.

The unfinished Sonic Drive-In building was demolished after five years in 2011. / NatomasBuzz.com file photo

