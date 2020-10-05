New COVID-19 Cases Up Slightly in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas saw a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases last week, according to data released this morning by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, there were 54 new positive coronavirus cases among those who reside within zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, according to the latest data. That’s up about 10% from 48 new positive cases in Natomas, per week, during the previous two reporting periods.

New COVID-19 cases were slightly up in zips 95833 and 95835 while they were down slightly in 95834 compared to the previous week.

In the past week, 23 new cases were reported in zip code 95833. In zip code 95834, 13 new cases were reported and in 95835, 18 new cases were reported.

According to a county spokesperson, zip codes may not be determined for all confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time of mapping. The data is also subject to change as more information is obtained during case investigations.



