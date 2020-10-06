Natomas Sports Club to Close Permanently

by

Natomas Sports Club will close permanently on Nov. 5 due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email message sent this morning to members.

The fitness club, previously known as the Natomas Racquetball Club, has operated for 30 years in south Natomas.

Renowned for its 17 tennis courts, the club has played host to numerous tennis competitions over the years.

Natomas Sports Club will continue to operate the club through Nov. 5, according to the message.

“Natomas Sports Club has provided fitness and recreation services to its members since 1990, and we have appreciated being part of the Natomas community,” read the message. “However, the company has incurred substantial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past seven months and faces a prolonged recovery.”

“We have determined that we will have to close the club.”

Spare Time Sports Clubs operates six other clubs in the greater Sacramento area, the two closest to Natomas being Rio del Oro Sports Club in Sacramento and Laguna Creek Sports Club in Elk Grove.

Natomas Sports Club members are being allowed to try all other Spare Time clubs during the month of October at no charge. Members who decide to transfer to another club will have their current Natomas membership dues rate honored at that club for one year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our business and for our employees on a personal level,” reads the message to members. “We would like to express our appreciation to you for your business and to our dedicated employees for their service.”