Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department beginning Oct. 19, 2020:
- Amelia Rose Way at Aircraft Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- American Avenue at Bowman Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Creekside area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Danica Way, between Truxel Road and Mill Oak Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Danica Way, West of Rockford Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Erin Drive at Dorine Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Regency Park area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Rivermont Court, East of Morell Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Truxel Road, between San Juan Road and W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility work)
- Village Seven area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Westward Way, between Bridgeford and Edmonton Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
