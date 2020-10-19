You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

October 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department beginning Oct. 19, 2020:

  • Amelia Rose Way at Aircraft Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • American Avenue at Bowman Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Creekside area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
  • Danica Way, between Truxel Road and Mill Oak Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Danica Way, West of Rockford Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • Dorine Way at Omalley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Erin Drive at Dorine Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center Drive and Del Paso Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Regency Park area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
  • Rivermont Court, East of Morell Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Truxel Road, between San Juan Road and W El Camino Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility work)
  • Village Seven area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
  • Westward Way, between Bridgeford and Edmonton Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Post Views: 119
Filed Under: transportation Tagged With: ,

Speak Your Mind