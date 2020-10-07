Jibe’s Student Walktober Challenge Underway

by

BY MICHELLE BASSO REYNOLDS, NORTH NATOMAS JIBE

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

North Natomas Jibe has kicked off its annual student Walktober campaign with more ways for area youth to participate.

Walktober is a global 31-day health challenge meant to encourage walking more.

This year, North Natomas Jibe’s Walktober student challenge has options for students with diverse abilities and interest levels:

Bikers and walkers: Join the Jibe Student Challenge to track your walking and biking, and challenge friends.

Puzzle enthusiasts: Complete nine walking challenges to unlock letters for your Walktober Passport. Once letters are unlocked, unscramble them to uncover a mystery word.

Wordworms: Submit stories, poems, or essays about walking and biking to The Write Way. Top writers win an engraved trophy. All participants receive an electronic certificate.

North Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit organization funded through rider fares, community facilities district fees and grants.

Click here to register on the Jibe Student Challenge Dashboard.