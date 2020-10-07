Jibe’s Student Walktober Challenge Underway

BY MICHELLE BASSO REYNOLDS, NORTH NATOMAS JIBE
North Natomas Jibe has kicked off its annual student Walktober campaign with more ways for area youth to participate.
Walktober is a global 31-day health challenge meant to encourage walking more.
This year, North Natomas Jibe’s Walktober student challenge has options for students with diverse abilities and interest levels:
- Bikers and walkers: Join the Jibe Student Challenge to track your walking and biking, and challenge friends.
- Puzzle enthusiasts: Complete nine walking challenges to unlock letters for your Walktober Passport. Once letters are unlocked, unscramble them to uncover a mystery word.
- Wordworms: Submit stories, poems, or essays about walking and biking to The Write Way. Top writers win an engraved trophy. All participants receive an electronic certificate.
North Natomas Jibe is a nonprofit organization funded through rider fares, community facilities district fees and grants.
Click here to register on the Jibe Student Challenge Dashboard.
