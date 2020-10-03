Jibe Bike Program Applications Closing Soon

by

BY MICHELLE REYNOLDS, NORTH NATOMAS JIBE

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

North Natomas Jibe and AARP Sacramento have teamed up to offer the Better on Bikes program.

Better on Bikes is a series of 12 online, live, and pre-recorded classes designed for mature adults, 50 years or older which cover fitness, bicycle education, and simple bike maintenance.

The program aims to increase bicycle ridership and confidence while improving strength and balance. Classes are free and will be taught over a six-week period by local, skilled instructors.

Those who participate in all sessions will receive a free bicycle basics kit which includes a helmet, basic repair supplies, map, reflective vest, and more.

Space is limited; applications will be accepted Oct. 4.

Click here to apply for Better on Bikes Program.