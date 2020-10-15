Fives Acres Burn in Natomas Grass Fire

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

About five acres burned during a fast-moving grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Natomas.

At about 2:51 p.m. Oct. 14, fire fighters responded to a two-alarm grass fire near West Elkhorn Boulevard and East Commerce Boulevard.

Firefighters quickly stopped the fire from progressing to adjacent homes and an empty field where construction equipment and supplies are stored.

Two yards at the end of Parejo Court suffered minor damage including fencing.

The cause of the fire is not known.