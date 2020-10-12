Election Officials Warn Against Sanitizing Ballots

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ

With vote-by-mail now underway in Sacramento County, local election officials are warning voters against sanitizing their ballots.

A handful of Sacramento County voters have already ruined their ballots when attempting to sanitize them. High alcohol content liquid, like hand sanitizer, smears the ink on the ballot, rendering it unreadable to election tabulation machines.

“We were able to provide them with a new ballot and void the ruined one so they could still vote,” Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes said.

“Voters do not need to be wary of COVID-19 exposure on their ballot paper or any of the contents inside their mailed envelope,” Haynes explained. “Not only is the risk of exposure on a paper surface low, the ballot paper inside your mailer has been untouched for at least a week from the time it was stuffed, taken to USPS and in transit to your mailbox.”

Vote-by-mail ballots were mailed last week to all Sacramento County registered voters for the Nov. 3 general election. Ballot drop boxes also became available countywide starting Oct. 5 and will remain available through Election Day.

Voters may use any official drop box in the county to return their vote-by-mail ballots. No postage is necessary for those voters who chose to return their ballots by U.S. Mail, using the pink vote-by-mail envelope.

Elections officials remind voters to sign their pink vote-by-mail envelope in order for their ballot to be counted.

Voters may also cast their ballot in person at voting centers open for up to 11 days, including Election Day.

Where to Vote in Natomas

Here’s a roundup of voting locations in Natomas:

​​Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box Locations

Bel-Air, 1540 W El Camino Avenue, M-Su 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; open Election Day 6 a.m. – 8p. m.

South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; open Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA), 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (enter from Natomas Crossing Drive), M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; open Election Day 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bel-Air, 3250 Arena Boulevard, M-Su 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; open Election Day 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, Tu-Sa 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; open Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Raley’s, 4650 Natomas Boulevard, M-Su 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.; open Election Day 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

​Voting Center Open October 24, 2020 – November 3, 2020

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA), 4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (enter from Natomas Crossing Dr), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting Center Open October 31, 2020 – November 3, 2020

South Natomas Library, 2901 Truxel Road, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

University of Phoenix, 2860 Gateway Oaks Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Charter School, 3700 Del Paso Road, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Heritage Park Clubhouse, 2481 Heritage Park Lane (enter from Northborough Drive), 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Natomas Charter School, 4600 Blackrock Drive, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

North Natomas Library, 4660 Via Ingoglia, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Election Day 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Election Day Only Ballot Drop Box Locations

The Greenhouse, 2201 Northview Drive, times to be announced.

Stanford Settlement, 450 W El Camino Avenue, times to be announced.

Silver Eagle Mobile Home Park, 3500 Mobile Way, times to be announced.

Sacramento County has a drive-through ballot drop box in the election’s office parking lot at 7000 65th Street which is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

​​​Key Dates Oct. 5 – Mailing of ballots to all registered voters begins and voted ballots may be returned in any of the ballot drop boxes located throughout Sacramento County

Oct. 19 – Close of voter registration for the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General Election. Register online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Oct. 20 – Conditional voter registration begins

Oct. 24 – 11 Day Vote Centers open

Oct. 27 – Last day a vote-by-mail ballot can be mailed to you

Oct. 31 – All vote centers open throughout Sacramento County, including both libraries in Natomas

Nov. 3 – Election Day

For more information, visit www.elections.saccounty.net.