You Asked, We Got the Answer

September 29, 2020
Image of large lot. Only dirt is visible.

Preconstruction work on the Arena Senior Apartments site started in mid-June, as seen here. Work has progressed in the past two months. / Photo by NatomasBuzz.com

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“What are they building on the east side entry of the (Sleep Train) arena site?” — Casey S.

Image of sign with name of project.

Signage at the Arena Senior Apartments project posted near the east entrance of the old arena site in Natomas. / Photo by NatomasBuzz.com

The Arena Senior Apartments project located at Truxel Road and East Sports Parkway was approved back in 2008, but put on hold until 2019 because of the building moratorium.

The project is a mixed-income senior housing project consisting of 240 units, which include 238 affordable one- and two-bedroom and two non-restricted manager’s units.

The gated apartment complex will have a pool, spa, exercise room, picnic area, community garden, computer and laundry rooms. Rents will range from 40% of Average Median Income to 81% of Average Median Income for persons 55 years and older.

The project developer is Paul Stamas of Adarte, LLC, a real estate development company specializing in the design, development, and construction of affordable housing in Sacramento County and the surrounding areas. Stamas has developed 13 affordable multifamily projects, totaling 1,752 units.

Image of construction vehicles moving dirt.

Workers level the site for the Arena Senior Apartments in June 2020. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

 

