Seen in Natomas: Loving Thy Neighborhood

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

If you’ve been inside a Natomas-area Starbucks store recently, you’ve likely noticed a large galvanized metal tub emblazoned with the words “LOVE NATOMAS.”

Neighborhood service group Love Natomas and Real Life Church are holding a food drive to help provide boxes of groceries for Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center, Mutual Housing, City of Refuge and any Natomas residents who have a need.

Donations of non-perishable food items are being collected at Starbucks stores in Natomas or can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Real Life Church’s temporary food pantry located at 1921 Arena Boulevard, Suite 100.

Food items needed include oatmeal packets, cooking oil, Spam, canned vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, juice, dry cereal, canned chicken and tuna, canned soup and beans, granola bars, rice and pasta sauce.

Love Natomas is a collaboration between several Natomas-area congregations including Real Life Church, Adventure Christian Church, Arena Christian Center, The Crossing Church, Encounter Church Sacramento, Humble Beginnings, Life Words Church, The Natomas Vineyard and The River. The group is part of the Love Our Cities network which supports communitywide volunteer days.

Love Natomas members have also participated in several Natomas community cleanups in recent weeks.