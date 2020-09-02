Police Shoot and Kill Wanted Man in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A man was shot and killed following a standoff with Sacramento police on Tuesday in Natomas.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin, but is described as an adult in his 50s wanted for the attempted murder of a Sacramento Police officer with a firearm.

According to a police spokesperson, detectives were on the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue on Sept. 1 looking for a suspect who shot at a Sacramento Police officer. Detectives confirmed the suspect was inside a residence along with several other people.

At about 3:42 p.m. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. The residents of the home were contacted and exited safely, according to police.

At about 6:02 p.m. negotiators contacted the suspect, who was inside the home, while officers surrounded the residence. According to police, negotiators were on the phone with the suspect for nearly an hour during which time the suspected reportedly made statements that he wasn’t going back to prison.

At about 6:52 p.m., a police helicopter reported seeing the suspect leave the residence and run toward one of officers on the perimeter. According to police, the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic style handgun and the officer fired multiple rounds, striking him at least once. The suspect’s firearm was later recovered, police said.

Fire department personnel attempted CPR, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police said. A section of Northgate Boulevard was closed for several hours to through traffic following the shooting.

According to police, the shooting is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are also monitoring the investigation.

Because the shooting falls under Sacramento’s police use of force policy as well as SB 1421 the video and audio associated with this shooting will be released to the public within 30 days. SB 1421 gives the public the right to access records where a law enforcement officer fires a gun at a person or used force which resulted in serious injury or death.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased after the next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.