New Taco Bell Location Planned for Natomas

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A new Taco Bell restaurant is in the works for South Natomas.

According to public records, there are plans to remodel the former Arby’s restaurant at 3291 Truxel Road into a new Taco Bel fast food eatery with a drive thru.

The existing building is about 4,600 square feet and is located in the San Juan Village shopping center, at the corner of San Juan and Truxel roads.

Taco Bell is an American chain of fast food restaurants based out of Irvine, California, founded in 1962 by Glen Bell.

Currently, in Natomas there are Taco Bell locations on Northgate Boulevard and Advantage Way and a Taco Bell Express on West El Camino Avenue in the Discovery Plaza shopping center.

Arby’s shuttered in early 2018.