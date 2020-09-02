Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Amelia Rose Way at Strut Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Broadland Street, between Rockrose and Stonepine Courts (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Pebblewood Drive at Ashley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Regency Park area (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Sunstone Circle, between Citrine Way and Innovator Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for tree maintenance)
- W El Camino Avenue, between Garden Oaks Drive and Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repairs)
