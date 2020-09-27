Natomas School Board Race: Candidate Forum

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Ten candidates have qualified to run for three seats on theNatomas Unified school board.

The contenders are three incumbents and seven newcomers. On Sept. 24, eight of the candidates participated in an online forum answering questions from The Natomas Buzz readers.

The Natomas Buzz is scheduled to host a second online candidate forum 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 22. Click here to register.

Students from Natomas Charter School, Westlake Charter School, and Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep will also host a student-facilitated candidate forum 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 which will be broadcast live via YouTube.

The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 19. Register online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.