Identity of Man Shot and Killed by Police Released

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The man shot and killed following a standoff with Sacramento police on Tuesday in Natomas has been identified as Albert Wheeler.

Wheeler’s identity was released this morning by the Sacramento County Coroner.

Wheeler, 50, was wanted in connection with an August 4 incident during which he was alleged to have fired at weapon at a Sacramento Police sargeant.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers last month responded to a call on the 1200 block of Rivera Drive of an armed man brandishing a handgun and threatening to commit suicide. The man was later identified as Wheeler.

Police said officers located Wheeler driving in the area and attempted to pull him over. Wheeler then reportedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit through the neighborhood back to the residence on Rivera Drive.

While officers were in pursuit of Wheeler, a Sacramento Police Department sergeant responded to the original scene to check on the reporting party. According to police, Wheeler drove down Rivera Drive towards the sergeant and his marked patrol vehicle. Wheeler reportedly fired multiple rounds at the sergeant, hitting the vehicle twice.

Police said Wheeler then fled the area. His vehicle was later recovered while he remained at large. A week after the shooting, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the Wheeler’s arrest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, a Sacramento Police spokesperson said detectives were on the 500 block of Wisconsin Avenue looking for Wheeler. Detectives confirmed Wheeler was inside a residence along with several other people.

At about 3:42 p.m. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. The residents of the home were contacted and exited the home, according to police.

At about 6:02 p.m. negotiators contacted Wheeler, who was inside the home, while officers surrounded the residence. According to police, negotiators were on the phone with Wheeler for nearly an hour during which time Wheeler reportedly made statements that he wasn’t going back to prison.

At about 6:52 p.m., a police helicopter reported seeing Wheeler leave the residence and run toward one of officers on the perimeter. According to police, Wheeler was armed with a semi-automatic style handgun and the officer fired multiple rounds, striking him at least once. A firearm was later recovered near Wheeler, police said.

Fire department personnel attempted CPR, but Wheeler was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

According to police, the shooting is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Dept.’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are also monitoring the investigation.

Because the shooting falls under Sacramento’s police use of force policy as well as SB 1421 the video and audio associated with the shooting will be released to the public within 30 days. SB 1421 gives the public the right to access records where a law enforcement officer fires a gun at a person or used force which resulted in serious injury or death.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.