El Favorito Taqueria Adding Location in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Local fast-casual Mexican food chain El Favorito Taqueria Cocina Mexicana is expanding to Natomas.

Demo and construction is under way on a new location at 2281 Del Paso Road, Suite 100, in the Park Place shopping center.

This will be the fifth eatery in the chain owned and operated by Ivan Torres and his family. El Favorito Taqueria also has locations in the Rosemont area of Sacramento as well as in Rancho Cordova, Grass Valley and El Dorado Hills.

Torres, who has been working in restaurants since he was 18 years old, said he wanted to bring authentic Mexican food with a California vibe to Natomas.

Torres has been looking to expand to Natomas but most shopping centers already have large franchise restaurants like Chipotle, Dos Coyotes and Taco Bell.

The new eatery will be going into a 2,000 square-food space previously occupied by Freebirds (and Qdoba before that) which closed abruptly in March.

Torres said the new El Favorito Taqueria is anticipated to open by mid- to late-October.

The Park Place shopping center is managed by Donahue Schriber.