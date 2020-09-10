Ask Capt. Oliveira: Racing on Residential Streets

by

“Multiple nights a week there are cars doing donuts and racing down my residential street. By the time I’m up out of bed they’re gone. Is there anything that can be done to prevent this from happening? It often wakes up me and my family.”

—Christina M.

Dear Reader,

Unfortunately, we often receive complaints regarding this issue.

You can call our non-emergency number at (916) 808-5471 to report it while it is occurring, especially if the sounds of cars racing or doing donuts is continuous. If you are able to see any of the vehicles and provide descriptions, that’s helpful. If we have available officers in the area, they will be dispatched.

If this is a nightly issue, please send me an email ([email protected]) with the location, time and any other pertinent info. I will make sure your beat officers are aware so they can address it.

We have a small traffic team consisting of motor officers that focus on traffic complaints and high frequency accident locations, however they only work during the day. You can report your traffic complaints at (916) 808-3777 or send an email to [email protected] . The Traffic Unit will prioritize their resources based on the volume or severity of complaints they receive.

—Capt. Oliveira

