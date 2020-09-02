Annual Chalk It Up! Festival Comes to Natomas

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

2020 is Chalk It Up’s 30th Anniversary!

The annual festival is typically staged at Fremont Park over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival theme will be “Chalk It Up! Around The Town!” and come to life on sidewalks, parking lots and driveways throughout the Sacramento region Sept. 5-7.

Volunteer chalk artists will be in the following locations in Natomas:

• Julie Haun at HDR Engineering, 2379 Gateway Oaks Drive

• Amie Tokuhama, Angela Chow & Teresa Lehane with Natomas Garden and Arts Club at the South Natomas Community Center, 2921 Truxel Road

• Wendy Cypert at Cogent Solutions & Supplies, 4040 Vista Park Court

• Megan Kawada and Ahndiya Kiburi sponsored by North Natomas Jibe at the North Natomas Regional Park, 2501 New Market Drive

Planning to “chalk it up!” on your driveway? Be sure to tag The Natomas Buzz on social media.

The Natomas Garden and Arts Club monthly meeting in August featured a chalk-art presentation. To watch go to their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJRsQAj_Om0. For more information about participating in or donating to Chalk It Up! go to https://chalkitup.org/.