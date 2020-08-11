Regal Movie Theater to Undergo Major Remodel

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Regal Cinemas movie theater in Natomas is slated to undergo a major renovation.

According to public records, the movie theater will be remodeled and about 2,500 square feet added.

The Regal Natomas theater is located at 3561 Truxel Road in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center and has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But amid this monthslong closure, plans for a long-rumored remodel of the 60,000 square foot theater have been submitted to the city of Sacramento.

Regal Cinemas has announced plans to reopen its theaters on August 21 with new health and safety measures in place, but it is unclear whether the Natomas location will be among those to reopen that day. Multiple telephone calls and emails sent to the parent company seeking information about its reopening, and the planned remodel, have not been returned.

As proposed, the project would see most of the theater’s interior remodeled but also includes replacing the existing exterior box office with self-service ticket kiosks to be located inside the lobby area.

Plans are to remove the box office and fill the opening with new entry doors which match the existing storefront system. Four existing metal exterior doors on the perimeter of the building will also be removed and those openings filled in with new concrete. Two new, hollow metal exit doors will be added. Both the mason work and new doors will be painted to match the existing building color.

All other proposed work will be inside the theater including refurbishing the existing lobby, corridors, toilet rooms, lounge and concession stand. The work will include all new plumbing fixtures, lighting, wall coverings and flooring.

Auditoriums 1-11 and 13-16 are also slated for remodeling as well as brand-new seating. As a result, seating capacity at the movie theater will be reduced nearly 40% from 2,931 to 1,848 seats.

Also planned for the renovation is a new VIP lounge with a bar and food service area.

Regal Cinemas, formerly known as Regal Entertainment Group, is an American movie theater chain headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. Regal operates the second-largest theater circuit in the United States.