Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning August 19, 2020, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Aldeburg Circle at Colchester Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
- Amelia Rose Way at Strut Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Bridgeford Drive at Norcross Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Carberry Way at Normington Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Delgado Way, East of Azevedo Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repairs)
- Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
- Norcross Drive at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Pebblewood Drive at Ashley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
- Rollingbrook Circle, North of Pebblewood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Seamist Drive, South of W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
W El Camino Avenue, between Garden Oaks Drive and Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repairs)
