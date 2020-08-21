You are here: Home / transportation / Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

Natomas Short-Term Sidewalk & Street Closures

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following are anticipated short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas beginning August 19, 2020, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Aldeburg Circle at Colchester Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
  • Amelia Rose Way at Strut Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Bridgeford Drive at Norcross Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Carberry Way at Normington Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Club Center Drive, between Mabry and Northborough Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Delgado Way, East of Azevedo Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repairs)
  • Natomas Boulevard, between Club Center and N Park Drives (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for streetscapes maintenance)
  • Norcross Drive at Haggin Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Pebblewood Drive at Ashley Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb and gutter repair)
  • Rollingbrook Circle, North of Pebblewood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Seamist Drive, South of W El Camino Ave (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for trench cuts)
    W El Camino Avenue, between Garden Oaks Drive and Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement repairs)

