Natomas Groups Plan Mask and Food Giveaway

BY NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center is coordinating a free face mask and grocery giveaway for the community next week.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

The giveaway is a collaborative effort by Sacramento Vice Mayor Jeff Harris and his office, the Gardenland-Northgate Neighborhood Association, Real Life Church – Sacramento, South Natomas Grocery Outlet, Rotary Club of Natomas, and donors.

“Given the current pandemic, it is especially critical that we work together, as a community, to make sure all our residents have the supplies and support they need,” Harris said.

Masks and groceries will be distributed via a drive-thru pick up in Stanford Settlement’s parking lot. Residents who live within zip codes 95815, 95833, 95834, 95835, and 95838 are eligible to participate in the event and are encouraged to register in advance by calling the neighborhood center.

“The number of COVID-19 cases in our neighborhood continues to rise,” said Julie Rhoten, Executive Director of Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center. “I am especially concerned about our neighbors who are disproportionately impacted by the virus and its effects on their health and livelihood. Providing masks to the community is our agency’s effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, while showing how much we care.”

Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center is a nonprofit social service organization serving the Gardenland/Northgate, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Natomas communities. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, all center-based programs for children, teens, seniors, and families have pivoted to an outward-facing, home visit approach.

Stanford Settlement welcomes donations of non-perishable food items which can be dropped off/delivered to the agency at 450 West El Camino Avenue. For more information on how to donate food items or support this event with a monetary donation, please contact Katrina Cainglet at (916) 927-1303 or email: [email protected].