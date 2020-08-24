Jibe to Reduce Shuttle Service to Downtown

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Jibe Express shuttle service from North Natomas to downtown Sacramento will be scaled back once again due to low rider demand.

Typically, the shuttle service runs peak-period routes each weekday morning and afternoon.

North Natomas Jibe briefly operated scaled back shuttle service after the shelter-in-place order in mid-March and ceased its shuttle operations altogether in April. In mid July, shuttle service resumed with reconfigured routes and times. But ridership continued to be low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our recent survey told us that demand for the shuttle was down because so many downtown riders are now teleworking,” said Becky Heieck, North Natomas Jibe executive director. “The rise of telework is a good thing — it means there are fewer cars on the road. But we also know that this is both a temporary situation and that telework isn’t feasible for everyone.”

Based on survey responses North Natomas Jibe is scaling back shuttle service again to match current ridership demand.

Starting on Tuesday September 1, Jibe Express will operate the following routes and loops and start times:

Southwest 171

7:05 a.m.

3:50 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Mid Central 182

5:45 a.m.

4:30 p.m.

Far East 180

6:15 a.m.

7:10 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

“As rider demand and comfort levels increase,” said Heieck. “we look forward to expanding the Jibe Express schedule and continue to keep cars off the road.”

New and current Jibe Express schedules, map and timetable listings.